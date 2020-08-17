Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

$16.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit over mass arrests at 2010 G20 summit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2020 10:29 am
Riot police order some demonstrators to the ground and arrest them in Queens Park, Toronto, Saturday, June 26, 2010, as the G20 Summit gets underway.
Riot police order some demonstrators to the ground and arrest them in Queens Park, Toronto, Saturday, June 26, 2010, as the G20 Summit gets underway. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gerry Broome

TORONTO – A $16.5 million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit over mass arrests at the 2010 G20 summit.

The agreement comes after 10 years of court proceedings and negotiations between the Toronto Police Services Board and representatives for about 1,100 people who were arrested during the summit.

Read more: G20 protests: Why the international summit attracts so much anger

Under the settlement, those arrested will each be entitled to compensation between $5,000 and $24,700, depending on their experiences.

The deal also includes a public acknowledgment by police regarding the mass arrests and the conditions in which protestors where detained, as well as commitment to changing how protests are policed in the future.

Trending Stories

Those who were wrongfully arrested will also have their police records expunged.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto hosted the G20 summit of world leaders in June 2010.

Read more: Toronto G20 police misconduct case delayed after complainant axes lawyer

Many public demonstrations were organized to address issues like climate change, globalization, and poverty.

Thousands of protestors demonstrated peacefully, but some protests were accompanied by deliberate vandalism.

Police reacted by encircling large groups of hundreds of protestors in several locations in downtown Toronto with cordons of riot police, holding them for hours, and then transferring many of them to a temporary detention centre.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Policeg20G20 Summittoronto police services boardG20 Summit Arrests TorontoG20 Summit TorontoG20 Summit Toronto LawsuitG20 Summit Toronto Lawsuit Settled
Flyers
More weekly flyers