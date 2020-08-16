Fraser Health confirms COVID-19 case with staff member at Surrey’s Czorny Alzheimer Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A staff member at Czorny Alzheimer Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Fraser Health.

In a statement, the health authority says that a Fraser Health rapid response team is on site and communicating with residents and families.

The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Czorny Alzheimer Centre is a long term care facility in Surrey. It’s owned and operated by Fraser Health, who said enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site.

Fraser Health said they are working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus, and are taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health is taking immediate action by restricting visitors throughout the facility, upping cleaning and infection control, among other measures.

They have additional presence at the site to take further actions if necessary.