World

At least 17 shot at 3 locations across Cincinnati: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Global News

Police in Cincinnati said 17 people — including some likely fatalities — were shot at three separate locations early Sunday morning.

In one shooting alone in the city’s Over-the-Rhine neighbourhood, 10 people were shot, with two possibly dead, Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told news outlets.

Read more: 1 dead, some 20 injured in shooting at outdoor party in Washington, D.C.

In the Walnut Hills neighbourhood, about a block away from the Harriet Beecher Stowe house, three people were shot. And, in the Avondale neighbourhood, four people were shot, including two who police said might be dead.

News outlets reported the shootings took place within 60 to 90 minutes of each other, but Neudigate said they “seem to be separate independent incidents but horrific and tragic.”

No suspect information was immediately available.

“One extremely violent night in the city of Cincinnati. Looking at possibly 17 victims, up to four that could be fatal at this time. Why? That’s going to be the question,” Neudigate said.

In July, the Enquirer reported that the city had experienced a rise in shootings and homicides from gun violence during the first half of the year as compared to the same time period in 2019.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
