Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

100 more Canadians fall ill from Salmonella after eating U.S.-grown onions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2020 12:58 pm
Onion recall linked to salmonella outbreak expanded
WATCH ABOVE (Aug. 4): Onion recall linked to salmonella outbreak expanded

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 100 more people have become ill from Salmonella contamination linked to a recall of U.S.-grown onions, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 339.

The agency says no deaths have been reported but 48 people have been hospitalized.

It says people who became ill range in age from three to 100 and ate red onions at home, at restaurants and in residential care settings.

Read more: Is it safe to eat at restaurants? What to know about Canada’s onion recall

As of Friday, the breakdown of confirmed cases includes 78 people in B.C., 208 in Alberta, 19 in Saskatchewan, 19 in Manitoba, eight in Ontario, six in Quebec and one and Prince Edward Island.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The agency says people should not eat, use, sell or serve any red, white, yellow, and sweet yellow onions from Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, Calif., or any products made with these onions.

Salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada may be linked to red onions
Salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada may be linked to red onions

It says there is no evidence to suggest that onions grown in Canada are associated with the outbreak.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is conducting a food safety investigation and has issued food recall warnings for the brand of raw imported onions and some food products that contain these onions.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Public Health Agency of CanadaSalmonellaonionsred onionsonions salmonellaThomson International Incu.s. onionsonion recall canadasalmonella onions u.s.yellow onions
Flyers
More weekly flyers