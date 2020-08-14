Menu

Canada

Police chiefs tell MPs they support health-focused response to mental health calls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2020 4:15 pm
Poll: 60% of Canadians feel racism is ‘serious’ problem
A new Ipsos poll, conducted exclusively for Global News, suggests Canadians' attitudes on systemic racism are evolving, with a growing number of people feeling it's a serious problem. Mike Drolet has a closer look at the results.

Police chiefs say they support closer collaboration with crisis workers to help prevent tragedies when their officers confront people dealing with mental health issues.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah says sending two police officers to such calls allows only the option of transporting the person in need to a hospital.

Read more: More Canadians say racism is a ‘serious problem’ today than 1 year ago, Ipsos poll suggests

He told MPs on the House of Commons public safety committee today that dispatching an officer and a crisis worker, on the other hand, allows the response team to get a better sense of what will help the person.

Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin says law enforcement agencies are criminalizing homelessness, addiction and other issues that should be dealt with in other ways through a model focused on public health.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Black people ‘disproportionately’ arrested, struck, shot by Toronto police: report
Black people ‘disproportionately’ arrested, struck, shot by Toronto police: report

Larkin, who is on the drug advisory committee of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, points to the association’s recent call for the decriminalization of personal drug use as an example of a constructive approach.

The public safety committee is studying systemic racism in Canadian policing in response to widespread concern over how police treat Black and Indigenous people.

