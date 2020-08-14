Missing Guelph man found safe after being spotted in northern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man has been found safe after going missing earlier this week.

Officers had asked for the public’s help on Monday in locating Jad Crawford after he was last seen in the Royal City the night before.

But he was then spotted on the Trans-Canada Highway between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury on Monday afternoon.

In a news release on Thursday evening, Guelph police said 49-year-old had been found safe but didn’t say where he was found.

