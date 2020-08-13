Menu

Crime

Norfolk OPP called after man makes ‘inappropriate comments’ to boy

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 13, 2020 1:35 pm
An investigation into the matter is ongoing.
An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Don Mitchell / Global News

Norfolk County OPP say they’ve launched an investigation after a man in Townsend allegedly made ‘inappropriate comments’ to a 12-year-old boy.

Police say they were called for an incident at Thompson Road West at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Man arrested after homeowner finds child talking to stranger inside home

According to police, a man had exited his vehicle while parked in the parking lot of Waterford Ponds and allegedly made inappropriate comments to a 12-year-old boy who was walking to a car.

The boy’s parent contacted police and provided the licence plate number for the vehicle the man was driving. Police say the man had approached other families in the area.

Read more: Child locked in vehicle forces Norfolk County OPP to break window

Officers say they spoke to the man once they arrived.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

