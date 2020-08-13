Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

China uses Confucius Institute to spread propaganda, U.S. says

By Staff Reuters
The Chinese flag flies outside the consulate on June 4, 2009 in New York. AFP PHOTO/Stan Honda.
The Chinese flag flies outside the consulate on June 4, 2009 in New York. AFP PHOTO/Stan Honda. STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

The United States said on Thursday it was requiring the center that manages the Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes in the United States to register as a foreign mission, the latest sign of the deteriorating relationship between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement, labeled the Confucius Institute U.S. Center “an entity advancing Beijing’s global propaganda and malign influence campaign on U.S. campuses and K-12 classrooms.”

 

Read more: China’s envoy to Canada says U.S. is ‘trouble maker’ in China-Canada relationship

David Stilwell, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, told a briefing the dozens of Confucius Institutes in the United States would not be kicked out, but said U.S. universities should take a “hard look” at what they were doing on campus.

Story continues below advertisement

Academic exchanges needed to take place without government intrusion, Stilwell said.

Amnesty International reports “disturbing and intensifying” pattern of Chinese interference in Canada
Amnesty International reports “disturbing and intensifying” pattern of Chinese interference in Canada

Last year, the U.S. State and Education Departments promised stricter monitoring of the institutes, which have been criticized in Congress and elsewhere as de facto propaganda arms of China’s Communist government.

Trending Stories

In June, the State Department announced it would start treating four major Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, calling them mouthpieces for Beijing.

U.S.-China relations are at their lowest ebb in decades, with President Donald Trump taking a tough line on Beijing ahead of his Nov. 3 re-election bid.

Read more: China demands U.S. withdraw export sanctions on tech suppliers as conflict grows

The world’s top two economies are at loggerheads on issues ranging from the handling of the coronavirus pandemic to China’s crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong and what U.S. officials say is rampant espionage activity to steal U.S. business and military secrets.

Story continues below advertisement
Hong Kong activists tell parliamentary committee why Canada should care about Hong Kong
Hong Kong activists tell parliamentary committee why Canada should care about Hong Kong

According to the U.S. non-profit organization, the National Association of Scholars, there were 75 Confucius Institutes in the United States as of June, including 66 at colleges and universities.

The NAS charges that they compromise academic freedom, defy Western norms of transparency, and are inappropriate on campuses. China rejects that criticism, calling it politicized and baseless. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Humeyra Pamuk, Tim Ahmann and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Susan Heavey and Sonya Hepinstall)

© 2020 Reuters
China CanadaUS Newschina newschina-usChina-US relationsChina-US newsConfucius instituteConfucius institute usus china news
Flyers
More weekly flyers