Businesses, residences temporarily evacuated after gas line struck in downtown Vernon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
The City of Vernon said the gas line was struck in the afternoon, and is asking people to stay away from the 3400 blocks of 31st and 32nd Avenues.
The City of Vernon said the gas line was struck in the afternoon, and is asking people to stay away from the 3400 blocks of 31st and 32nd Avenues. File/Global News

A small portion of downtown Vernon was temporarily evacuated as a precaution after a gas line was struck on Wednesday.

In a press release, the city said the gas line on 32nd Avenue was struck in the afternoon.

According to the city, police evacuated businesses and residences on both blocks between 34th and 35th streets, and that the area was closed to traffic.

Trending Stories

But just before 4 p.m., the city said the gas line was repaired, and that the temporary evacuation for 31st Avenue and 32nd Avenue had been lifted.

The city said FortisBC was on site to clamp the gas line and to make repairs.

1 person dead after gas leak near Millarville
1 person dead after gas leak near Millarville
