London police constable named Hero of the Year

London police constable Evan Harrison is being honoured by the Police Association of Ontario with the Hero of the Year Award for his work in the community.

Harrison was selected from 300 law enforcement professionals for the Community Role Model – Hero of the Year Award 2020.

Evan Harrison. Police Association of Ontario

“The London Police Association is very proud of Evan having earned the Police Association of Ontario’s Hero of the Year Award,” said Rick Robson, executive director of the London Police Association.

“Evan’s work in the schools is emblematic of the work our officers do every single day, largely unnoticed, and the reasons they wear the uniform, to make a difference.”

The association said they selected Harrison for not only his positive work as a school resource officer but also his volunteer work with kids in the community at the Children’s Hospital and as a non-parent coach in a minor hockey league.

“I want to nominate Evan Harrison because he is my hockey coach this year. He gives up his time to come hang out with us — he’s an amazing coach, and he always makes everyone laugh,” said one of Harrison’s hockey players.

The player also said he looks up to Harrison because he helps them in hockey and to push harder to achieve their goals.

Harrison will be presented with the award at a ceremony at a later date.