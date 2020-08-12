Menu

Crime

17-year-old boy charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 1:03 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of Tower Drive and Lawrence Avenue East on May 2.
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of Tower Drive and Lawrence Avenue East on May 2. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in Scarborough in early May.

Police were called to the area of Tower Drive and Brian Avenue at 10:42 p.m. on May 2.

Officers said 23-year-old Daniel Boima of Toronto was shot and taken to hospital where he died.

Read more: Man, 23, dead after shooting in front of Scarborough home

Police said they executed a search warrant in Scarborough on Wednesday and a 17-year-old boy was arrested in relation to the shooting. As an alleged young offender, he cannot be named.

Investigators previously announced an arrest in relation to Boima’s death. On June 19, 20-year-old Joshua Johnson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

CrimeToronto PoliceMurderTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto MurderDaniel BoimaTower Drive and Brian Avenue
