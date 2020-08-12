17-year-old boy charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in Scarborough in early May.

Police were called to the area of Tower Drive and Brian Avenue at 10:42 p.m. on May 2.

Officers said 23-year-old Daniel Boima of Toronto was shot and taken to hospital where he died.

Police said they executed a search warrant in Scarborough on Wednesday and a 17-year-old boy was arrested in relation to the shooting. As an alleged young offender, he cannot be named.

Investigators previously announced an arrest in relation to Boima’s death. On June 19, 20-year-old Joshua Johnson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

2:02 Police search for suspects in Scarborough shooting that killed 23-year old man Police search for suspects in Scarborough shooting that killed 23-year old man