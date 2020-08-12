Police investigating after man found dead in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a building in the city’s west end on Wednesday.
Police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Harding Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, at 8:49 a.m.
Officers said they were called to check on a man reportedly sleeping in a building.
Trending Stories
When crews arrived on scene, the man was found dead, police said.
Officers are treating the death as suspicious. Further information wasn’t immediately available.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments