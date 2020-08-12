Police investigating after man found dead in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a building in the city’s west end on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Harding Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, at 8:49 a.m.

Read more: Man shot and killed outside apartment building in Scarborough

Officers said they were called to check on a man reportedly sleeping in a building.

When crews arrived on scene, the man was found dead, police said.

Officers are treating the death as suspicious. Further information wasn’t immediately available.

Story continues below advertisement