Crime

Police investigating after man found dead in Toronto’s west end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said they were called to a building in the city's west end at 8:49 a.m.
Police said they were called to a building in the city's west end at 8:49 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a building in the city’s west end on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Harding Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, at 8:49 a.m.

Officers said they were called to check on a man reportedly sleeping in a building.

When crews arrived on scene, the man was found dead, police said.

Officers are treating the death as suspicious. Further information wasn’t immediately available.

Crime, Toronto Police, Toronto, Toronto crime, toronto police service, Harding Avenue, Jane Street and Harding Avenue
