2 dead in sinking of B.C. fishing boat near Washington state

Two people are dead after a B.C.-based fishing boat sank near Washington state.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the Arctic Fox II started taking on water early Tuesday morning about 135 kilometres off Cape Flattery, Wash., located west of Port Renfrew, B.C.

One of the three people aboard the 20-metre commercial vessel hailed for help, the coast guard said.

U.S. Coast Guard aircrews began a search and immediately spotted someone inside a lifeboat and hoisted him into a helicopter.

Two others abandoned ship wearing survival suits but did not make it. Their bodies have been flown to Victoria.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed the deaths and says an investigation is underway.

The Arctic Fox II is registered to a company based in Shawnigan Lake, B.C.