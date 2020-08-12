Bill Kelly: Kamala Harris is the right choice

Send this page to someone via email

If we’ve learned anything over the past four years, it’s that the person Americans select to run their country has a profound effect on Canada.

That’s why this year’s election is not just important to Americans, but to Canadians and, for that matter, the G7, NATO and the global politic.

READ MORE: Who is Kamala Harris? A closer look at Joe Biden’s running mate

Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is leading in polling nationally, and in key swing states, enhanced his electoral chances considerably Tuesday when he announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on the Democratic ticket.

Harris is the first woman of colour to be nominated for the VP role, but Harris is not a token choice.

She is a former California attorney general who has shown herself to be a no-holds-barred and relentless advocate for cutting through the political rhetoric and seeking the truth.

Story continues below advertisement

1:11 Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as VP nominee Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as VP nominee

More importantly, a Biden/Harris ticket gives Americans a clear choice.

Do they choose a Donald Trump administration that adheres to the racism and misogyny that were the hallmarks of the worst of American history? Or do they embrace a Biden/Harris ticket that understands America’s leadership role in global affairs and better reflects diversity, gender equity and compassion for the American people?

Trump has overseen the worst economic recession in a hundred years and the tragic mishandling of a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed over 160,000 Americans.

The world community is watching with great interest to see if disenchanted Americans are ready to end their national nightmare.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Story continues below advertisement

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​