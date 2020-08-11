Menu

Canada

Ontario SIU to collect race data as part of investigations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2020 8:46 am
SIU director speaks 1-on-1 with Global News anchor Farah Nasser
WATCH ABOVE (July 7, 2020): Global News anchor Farah Nasser sat down with Joseph Martino, the director of the Special Investigations Unit, for a wide-ranging discussion about the agency, how it operates, and how he and the agency are responding to calls for change.

TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog says it will start collecting data on race as part of its investigations this fall, but only on a voluntary basis.

The Special Investigations Unit says it will collect the information from complainants — those who have been seriously injured or who allege sexual assault, or relatives of those who have died.

The agency says it will also collect data from officers under investigation.

Read more: A closer look at Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, how it operates, and the data it collects

The change is set to begin Oct. 1.

The move was announced as the Ontario Human Rights Commission released a second report that found Black people in Toronto are “disproportionately” arrested, charged and subjected to use of force by the city’s police service.

The document released Monday found that even though Black people represent only about 8.8 per cent of the city’s population, they represented almost a third of all charges in police data from 2013 to 2017.

Read more: Black people ‘disproportionately’ arrested, struck, shot by Toronto police, report finds

The SIU’s director says the report reinforces the importance of race-based data.

“The systematic collection, analysis and public reporting of this data will do much to help the public and police better understand policing and policing oversight issues, including issues relating to systemic anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism,” Joseph Martino said in a statement.

