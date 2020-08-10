Report of body in Otonabee River in Peterborough unfounded: police

Police in Peterborough say a report of a body in the Otonabee River on Sunday night was unfounded.
Just before midnight, emergency crews said they searched the river near the London Street bridge following reports of a body possibly in the water.
A man on scene claims he called 911 after walking across the bridge and noticed what he believed to be a body floating on the east side of the river near the shore.
Peterborough firefighters used a boat and an underwater camera to help with a search.
Crews cleared the scene around 2 a.m.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, firefighters located a jacket with “negative results in locating a person.”
“At this time, it appears it was a jacket floating in the water,” said Lauren Gilchrist, the service’s communications coordinator.
