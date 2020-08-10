Menu

Weather

Heat warning continues for Waterloo Region, Guelph area

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 10:29 am
What is heat exhaustion?
With hot summer weather, more people are spending time outdoors. But spending all day in the sun can come with consequences, such as heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada says a heat warning issued for Waterloo Region and the Guelph area is expected to continue until Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 30 C and 32 C on Monday, with humidex values closer to 41.

Read more: Dehydration, cramps — Common symptoms of heat exhaustion

The agency said overnight temperatures into Tuesday will be between 20 C and 23 C.

Mother Nature may let up late Tuesday as Environment Canada expects the temperature to go down to 14 C.

The weather office is reminding residents that extreme heat affects everyone, but the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drivers are being urged to never leave pets or people inside a parked vehicle.

Protecting your pets from the heat
Protecting your pets from the heat

Those working outdoors should take breaks often in a cool place.

Read more: How to safely exercise in hot weather

Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, plenty of cooling spaces are available in the region and Guelph, including libraries and malls.

Residents will have to wear a mask while indoors.

