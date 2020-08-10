Heat warning continues for Waterloo Region, Guelph area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says a heat warning issued for Waterloo Region and the Guelph area is expected to continue until Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 30 C and 32 C on Monday, with humidex values closer to 41.

The agency said overnight temperatures into Tuesday will be between 20 C and 23 C.

Mother Nature may let up late Tuesday as Environment Canada expects the temperature to go down to 14 C.

The weather office is reminding residents that extreme heat affects everyone, but the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drivers are being urged to never leave pets or people inside a parked vehicle.

Those working outdoors should take breaks often in a cool place.

Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, plenty of cooling spaces are available in the region and Guelph, including libraries and malls.

Residents will have to wear a mask while indoors.