Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police release images of suspect wanted after assault on subway

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 1:18 pm
Police released this image of a suspect on Sunday.
Police released this image of a suspect on Sunday. Handout / Toronto police

Toronto police have released security images of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a TTC subway train in February.

Police said the incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9:09 p.m. as the subway was travelling southbound to Dundas station from Wellesley.

Officers said a man approached a 56-year-old man and assaulted him “multiple times.”

Read more: Man dead after being found on Toronto sidewalk with stab wounds

The suspect then left the subway at Dundas station, police said.

The victim, meanwhile, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the suspect as six-foot-two and 160 to 175 pounds with a thin build, black hair and a beard. He was wearing a long black jacket, brown shoes, a beige sweater, a beige scarf and black-rimmed glasses, officers said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police investigating shots fired, car crash in downtown Toronto

Police said anyone who sees the man should not approach him and should call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTorontoTTCToronto crimeSubwaySubway AssaultToronto Pollice Service
Flyers
More weekly flyers