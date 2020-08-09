Toronto police release images of suspect wanted after assault on subway

Toronto police have released security images of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a TTC subway train in February.
Police said the incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9:09 p.m. as the subway was travelling southbound to Dundas station from Wellesley.
Officers said a man approached a 56-year-old man and assaulted him “multiple times.”
The suspect then left the subway at Dundas station, police said.
The victim, meanwhile, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have described the suspect as six-foot-two and 160 to 175 pounds with a thin build, black hair and a beard. He was wearing a long black jacket, brown shoes, a beige sweater, a beige scarf and black-rimmed glasses, officers said.
Police said anyone who sees the man should not approach him and should call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
