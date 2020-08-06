Winnipeg Blue Bombers unveil Grey Cup championship rings

Send this page to someone via email

It is a moment still surreal for many Winnipeg Blue Bombers players and their fans, and now the team has the rings to remember it.

The Bombers’ Grey Cup championship rings were unveiled Thursday night.

The hardware features the Winnipeg skyline and the Golden Boy along with a custom quote from each player — and, of course, the classic W on the front of the ring.

Production of the rings was briefly put on hold by Canadian jeweller Baron Championship Rings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bombers slotback Nic Demski was one of the few players on hand to receive the rings and is thrilled with the final product.

“I’m doing a workout just holding it up. It’s definitely bringing my hand down,” Demski said. “I’m definitely happy with it.”

Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill says he was part of the ring design committee.

“We just wanted to get something different and unique, and something that would stick out with the rings from the last 10 years of the league,” Bighill said.

The voice of the Bombers, 680 CJOB broadcaster Bob Irving, also received a ring.

