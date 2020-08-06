Ottawa police officer suspended, charged following domestic incident

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has arrested and charged one of its own in relation to a domestic incident.

The male officer, a constable with the OPS, has been suspended from duty with pay, according to a spokesperson.

The man has been charged with possession of a weapon for committing an offence and uttering threats to cause death.

The OPS says it will not release the name of the officer to protect the identity of the victim, as is common practice with domestic incidents.

The OPS professional standards section is investigating the incident.

