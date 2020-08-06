Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police officer suspended, charged following domestic incident

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 3:05 pm
An unidentified member of the Ottawa Police Service was arrested and charged in relation to a domestic incident.
An unidentified member of the Ottawa Police Service was arrested and charged in relation to a domestic incident. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has arrested and charged one of its own in relation to a domestic incident.

The male officer, a constable with the OPS, has been suspended from duty with pay, according to a spokesperson.

Read more: Ottawa man, 40, charged with child porn, sex offences

The man has been charged with possession of a weapon for committing an offence and uttering threats to cause death.

Trending Stories

The OPS says it will not release the name of the officer to protect the identity of the victim, as is common practice with domestic incidents.

The OPS professional standards section is investigating the incident.

Alleged kickback scheme with police, tow truck drivers
Alleged kickback scheme with police, tow truck drivers
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa cop arrestedOttawa domestic incidentOttawa officer arrested
Flyers
More weekly flyers