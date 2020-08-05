Menu

Crime

Ottawa man, 40, charged with child porn, sex offences

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 9:55 am
A 40-year-old man is facing charges including sexual assault on children under 16 and accessing child pornography.
A 40-year-old man is facing charges including sexual assault on children under 16 and accessing child pornography.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with a raft of sex offences following an investigation by the Ottawa police’s sexual assault and child abuse (SACA) unit.

Ottawa’s Frederick Gagnon was charged on July 22 in connection to a series of sex offences, police said Wednesday.

Gagnon’s charges include sexual interference, sexual assault on children under 16, exposing genitals to a child under 16, invitation to sexual touching, accessing child pornography, telecommunication with a person under 14 for a specific criminal offence, and several counts of indecent acts.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred between 2018 and 2020, but SACA investigators believe there might be other victims.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the SACA tip line at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or to email mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

