Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Georges Island: public granted access to historic island in Halifax harbour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2020 12:28 pm
Georges Island in Halifax Harbour.
Georges Island in Halifax Harbour. Alexander Quon/Global News

Ottawa has announced the public will soon be able to visit Georges Island, the national historic site in the middle of Halifax harbour, on weekend boat tours.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore made the announcement Thursday from the small island, which has been largely off limits for years, mainly because of safety concerns.

READ MORE: Passenger ferry to Halifax’s Georges Island on deck for this summer

Designated a historic site in 1965, the Island was fortified by the British military in 1750 and served as detention centre during the deportation of Nova Scotia’s Acadian population between 1755 and 1763.

Trending Stories

Its military installations include Fort Charlotte, which is known for housing two seaward-facing artillery batteries and an underground tunnel complex.

READ MORE: Halifax Harbour historic site gets $2 million for wharf to improve access

Story continues below advertisement

The island is also the site of one of Canada’s first fully automated lighthouses.

In August 2019, the federal government announced it would spend more than $2 million to build a permanent wharf with floating docks.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaHalifax Harbourandy fillmoreHistoric SiteGeorge's Island
Flyers
More weekly flyers