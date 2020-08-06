Crane collapses in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood

Toronto police say a stationary crane has fallen into a downtown area intersection on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to River Street and Dundas Street East in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood shortly after 10:30 a.m.
Police said road closures are in effect and drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area.
Toronto Paramedics said they are checking one bystander who has minor injuries.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.
It is unclear how the crane fell.
More to come.
