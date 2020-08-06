Menu

Canada

Crane collapses in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 11:16 am
A photo of a crane that fell on River and Dundas streets in Toronto.
A photo of a crane that fell on River and Dundas streets in Toronto. James Davidson / Global News

Toronto police say a stationary crane has fallen into a downtown area intersection on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to River Street and Dundas Street East in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Police said road closures are in effect and drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area.

Toronto Paramedics said they are checking one bystander who has minor injuries.

Read more: Crane collapses into downtown Toronto building

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

It is unclear how the crane fell.

More to come.

