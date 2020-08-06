Menu

Canada

Police searching for missing 40-year-old woman from Wasaga Beach

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 9:21 am
Undated photo of 40-year-old Shannon Hiscox from Wasaga Beach.
Undated photo of 40-year-old Shannon Hiscox from Wasaga Beach. Handout / Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a 40-year-old woman from Wasaga Beach after she went missing early Wednesday.

The missing woman has been identified as Shannon Hiscox from Wesley Avenue in Wasaga Beach.

Officers with Huronia West Detachment said she was last seen Wednesday around 5:45 a.m. on River Road West.

“At that time she was a short distance from her residence. Shannon did not return home and her whereabouts are unknown,” the OPP said in a news release.

Hiscox is described as a woman with a tan complexion, about five feet tall, with a slim build and long brown hair. She was wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved black shirt and possibly barefoot or wearing blue slip-on shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Police said the family is concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information regarding Hiscox is asked to call Huronia West OPP Detachment at 705-429-3575.

