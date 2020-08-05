Rebellion Brewing Company tackles workplace discrimination

Rebellion Brewing company has partnered with the Canadian Craft Brewers Association to form an anti-discrimination committee and create awareness about workplace discrimination, following recent issues of sexual assault in some Regina businesses.

The Regina-based craft beer brewery will also bring in facilitators to host staff sessions on sexual harassment and discrimination.

“We really believe in the idea that craft breweries as well as Rebellion should be taking the lead, showing people how to take initiative and take action to create meaningful change, and end discrimination in the workplace,” said Rebellion president and CEO, Mark Heise, who is also a board member of the anti-discrimination committee.

When he started hearing about the sexual assaults going on the community, Heise said it hit close to home.

“I know some of these people that were either doing these things or had the harassment done to them, and you immediately get a sick feeling to your stomach,” said Heise.

“Silence equals violence. We really believe in Rebellion, that we want to be part of the solution and we are willing to stick our necks out and speak out about what we think is right and just.”

Regina has seen a string of sexual assault allegations in recent times.

The latest was against the executive director of Street Culture inc, a non-profit organisation that works with marginalized youths.

Allegations against Dustin Browne surfaced on the Survivor’s Stories Regina Instagram page, which shares survivor stories of women who claim they have been sexually harassed or assaulted.

The anonymous poster said they dealt with “near-daily sexual harassment” while working for the organization, including from someone they claimed was “my serial sexual harasser.”

A day later, executive director Dustin Browne commented on the Instagram post from his personal social media account, outing himself as the alleged accused, and apologizing to any victims. He has since resigned after being suspended by Street Culture Project.

