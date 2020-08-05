Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

N.B. launches ‘exemplery service’ recognition for COVID-19 recovery efforts

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 5:09 pm
Province says Stepping up for my New Brunswick is a recognition that will be given to 100 residents who have made a significant contribution to the economic or social recovery from COVID-19 in New Brunswick.
Province says Stepping up for my New Brunswick is a recognition that will be given to 100 residents who have made a significant contribution to the economic or social recovery from COVID-19 in New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick has launched an ‘exemplary service’ program to recognize acts of service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Province says Stepping up for my New Brunswick is a recognition that will be given to 100 residents who have made a significant contribution to the economic or social recovery from COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Read more: New Brunswick premier still considering election call but not this week

“New Brunswickers have put their best foot forward and, to this point, their collective efforts, dedication and resiliency have played an important role in minimizing the impact we have experienced,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release.

Trending Stories

The release says nominations can be submitted through an online form, and will be accepted until the end of the year.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicEconomyBlaine HiggsRecoveryN.B.Award
Flyers
More weekly flyers