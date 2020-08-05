N.B. launches ‘exemplery service’ recognition for COVID-19 recovery efforts

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has launched an ‘exemplary service’ program to recognize acts of service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Province says Stepping up for my New Brunswick is a recognition that will be given to 100 residents who have made a significant contribution to the economic or social recovery from COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

“New Brunswickers have put their best foot forward and, to this point, their collective efforts, dedication and resiliency have played an important role in minimizing the impact we have experienced,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release.

The release says nominations can be submitted through an online form, and will be accepted until the end of the year.

