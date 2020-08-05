Man charged after firearms and threats incident in Oromocto, N.B.

Police say a man from White Cove, N.B., was charged following a complaint of a man pointing a gun at several people and uttering threats on Lewis Street in Oromocto.
When police arrived, they say the suspect fled in a truck.
Police say they followed the vehicle for several kilometres before losing sight of the truck.
The man was later identified and arrested at an Austin Road residence.
Police say 27-year-old Denver Tyson Black appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on Tuesday.
He was charged with uttering threats, pointing a firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and unlawful possession of a firearm.
He is scheduled to appear again on Friday for a bail hearing.
