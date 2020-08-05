Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after firearms and threats incident in Oromocto, N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 4:00 pm
A man from White Cove, N.B., was charged following a complaint of a man pointing a gun at several people and uttering threats on Lewis Street in Oromocto.
A man from White Cove, N.B., was charged following a complaint of a man pointing a gun at several people and uttering threats on Lewis Street in Oromocto. New Brunswick RCMP

Police say a man from White Cove, N.B., was charged following a complaint of a man pointing a gun at several people and uttering threats on Lewis Street in Oromocto.

When police arrived, they say the suspect fled in a truck.

Police say they followed the vehicle for several kilometres before losing sight of the truck.

Read more: New Brunswick man, 78, dead after vehicle hit by runaway trailer: RCMP

The man was later identified and arrested at an Austin Road residence.

Trending Stories

Police say 27-year-old Denver Tyson Black appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on Tuesday.

He was charged with uttering threats, pointing a firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear again on Friday for a bail hearing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceNew BrunswickN.B.Man ArrestedOROMOCTODenver Tyson BlackWhite Cove
Flyers
More weekly flyers