Canada

Rolling Stones exhibit to make lone Canadian stop at Kitchener museum

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 12:27 pm
From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during their concert at the Rose Bowl, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.
From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during their concert at the Rose Bowl, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kitchener residents will get to experience some rock ’n’ roll history when a new Rolling Stones exhibit goes on display at THEMUSEUM next fall.

“I am thrilled that we have confirmed not only the Canadian Premiere, but the only Canadian stop on the world tour,” THEMUSEUM CEO David Marskell said in a statement.

Read more: Rolling Stones drop ‘Living in a Ghost Town,’ 1st song in 8 years

“While we have brought world-class exhibitions from Titanic to Warhol here to Kitchener, this will be the largest show to date.”

The tour is scheduled to open at the Netherlands’ Groninger Museum in November and will make stops in Asia and the U.S. before making its one and only Canadian stop in Kitchener.

The exhibition includes hundreds of personal effects of band members, a replica of their recording studio, an immersive realistic reconstruction of their Chelsea flat Edith Grove, and a backstage and 3D concert experience.

“The City of Kitchener is thrilled to be hosting the Rolling Stones exhibition UNZIPPED in downtown Kitchener in the fall of 2021,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said.

Read more: Canada Rocks with the Rolling Stones — Here’s what happened at the show

“An international cultural experience of this caliber will be a key tourist driver in the post COVID-19 period, which will not only further enhance THEMUSEUM’s track record of delivering world class exhibitions but will also serve to reinvigorate tourism in Southwestern Ontario and Canada.”

THEMUSEUM is putting tickets up for grabs on Nov. 4, almost a year in advance of when the exhibit is scheduled to open on Nov. 2, 2020.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
