Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Isaias downgraded from tropical storm as it blows through Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2020 9:32 am
Parts of Quebec getting ready for Tropical Storm Isaias
Some parts of Eastern Quebec are bracing for heavy rain as tropical storm Isaias makes its way up the east coast. The storm, which was downgraded from a hurricane on Tuesday, is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to parts of the Eastern Townships and Quebec City Tuesday and Wednesday. Global's Gloria Henriquez has more.

Environment Canada says Isaias has been downgraded from a tropical storm, but tens of thousands of people across southern Quebec are still in the dark due to power outages it caused.

The agency says maximum sustained winds now sit at about 56 kilometres per hour, down from 74 klicks early Wednesday morning.

It says those around the St. Lawrence River could see wind gusts of roughly 70 kilometres per hour continuing Wednesday.

Read more: 6 dead after tropical storm Isaias dumps rain, spawns tornadoes in eastern U.S.

Environment Canada says that as of 8 a.m., the storm was roughly 400 kilometres north-northeast of Montreal.

Trending Stories

Trois-Rivieres and the area just north of Montreal received 90 millimetres of rain overnight, while other areas received around 60 millimetres.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Hydro Quebec says it’s working to restore power to 38,000 customers.

Read more: Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina as shops, beaches close

At one point, more than 60,000 were without electricity.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre, part of Environment Canada, was predicting that the storm would continue moving north-northeast until Thursday morning, winds weakening along the way.

Hurricanes have winds of over 117 kilometres per hour, while tropical storms’ winds range between 62 and 117 kilometres per hour.

Isaias hit Canada after first pummelling the United States, spawning tornadoes and causing fires and floods after making landfall in North Carolina as a hurricane.

It left at least six people dead in five states, and displaced dozens of others.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Environment CanadaTropical stormQuebec WeatherCanadian Hurricane CentreIsaiasQuebec Power Outages
Flyers
More weekly flyers