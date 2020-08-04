Regina-raised makeup artist nominated for Emmy for work on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Send this page to someone via email

A makeup artist who grew up in Regina is being recognized for his work on the television series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Alastair Muir has been nominated for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) category, alongside co-worker Burton LeBlanc.

He said he was doing work on his front porch at his Toronto home when he received the call from LeBlanc.

“It was a really good piece of news,” Muir said. He told me we got the nomination. And I was like ‘wow, that’s pretty slick.’”

Muir has been working in the industry for the past 20 years and said he feels honoured to be chosen as a nominee from 110 submissions.

“I moved to Toronto from Regina. I didn’t really have any contacts and kind of had to forge this career that took some time to kind of piece together,” Muir said.

“The past 10 years have been really fruitful. But, you know, the first 10 years were a bit of a struggle. It’s nice to see that some of these artworks paid off.”

Muir began working on The Handmaid’s Tale this past year, the show’s third season. He works on a number of cast members including Yvonne Strahovski who plays Serena Joy and Alexis Bledel who plays Dr. Emily Malek.

Raised in the Queen City, Muir attended elementary and high school in Regina and studied briefly at the University of Regina.

“I try to visit once a year. I was at the Grey Cup in 2013. It’s still a big part of who I am and I’m always happy when I fly out there,” Muir said.

This is Muir’s first Emmy nomination of his career. The Emmy Awards take place on Sept. 20.

