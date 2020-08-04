Menu

Investigations

Digby man charged with 7 sexual offences over 25-year period

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 3:49 pm
RCMP in Digby has laid sexual assault and sexual interference charges against 39-year-old Terence Elvis Roy Hiltz.
The RCMP in Digby, N.S., have laid sexual assault and sexual interference charges against 39-year-old Terence Elvis Roy Hiltz.

Hiltz has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference, assault and unlawful confinement.

Police say three survivors have been identified to date, but police say investigators believe there may be additional victims.

The charges are in relation to incidents that occurred in Digby County between 1995 and 2020.

Digby police are reaching out to the community in case there are additional victims, police say.

“Investigators … want the public to know that the police can help,” says a news release.

Police say anyone who feels they could be a victim or has questions, is encouraged to contact the Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579.

