OPP searching for man who fell from Wolfe Island Ferry

OPP are looking for witnesses after a man fell off the Wolfe Island Ferry Monday evening.

Police say they were called Monday around 7:45 p.m. after a man “jumped off the ferry on its way to Wolfe Island.”

OPP say the man is six feet tall and may have tattoos on his face.

The Wolfe Islander III was out of service Monday night while OPP searched the water in the ferry path.

The ferry was docked in Kingston until about 11 p.m. Monday night. A helicopter was deployed to help with the search Monday evening.

OPP say they are continuing their search Tuesday.

Police are asking any witnesses to the event to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.