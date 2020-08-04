Edmonton Stingers beat Guelph Knighthawks to extend win streak to 5 games

Send this page to someone via email

Adika Peter-Mcneilly finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Edmonton Stingers downed the Guelph Knighthawks 85-71 on Monday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Peter-Mcneilly was helped on offence by Travis Daniels, who finished with 17 points for the Stingers (5-1). Xavier Moon chipped in 12 points.

Joel Friesen led the Knighthawks (3-2) with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in only 13 minutes of floor time. Kimbal Mackenzie added 12 points as Guelph shot just 34 per cent from the field.

Edmonton outscored Guelph 25-9 in the second quarter and cruised the rest of the way to its fifth win in a row and top spot in the league standings.

The CEBL Summer Series is a 26-game, round-robin competition being held at Meridian Centre that will decide the second-year league’s 2020 champion. Games are being played with no fans in attendance.

