Winnipeg firefighters preaching outdoor fire safety after blaze at home

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is urging people who use outdoor fire pits to do so with care after a fire in one got out of control on Saturday, sending one person to hospital.

WFPS crews were called to the 1300 block of William Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Saturday and found smoke and flames coming from the one-storey home.

Dousing the flames took about an hour — and paramedics rushed one person to hospital in stable condition.

A brief investigation has led crews to believe an outdoor fire pit was the cause behind the blaze – and the WFPS says all Winnipeggers need to keep their burn areas at least 10 feet away from structures, wires or anything else that could catch fire.

The WFPS is also issuing several other safety tips:

Your fire pit must have a metal grate or mesh (or spark arrestor) on top of the pit with openings less than 12 mm (1/2 inch) wide.

Only burn clean, dry, unpainted and untreated wood. Never burn grass, leaves, brush, or tree trimmings.

Have a supply of water or sand on hand to quickly extinguish the fire if needed.

An adult must supervise outdoor fires at all times.

If wind speeds exceed 25 km/h, outdoor fires are not permitted.

Always use an approved receptacle for open air fires or fire pits, and obtain a permit from the City of Winnipeg for any fire pit in your yard.

