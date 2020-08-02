Menu

World

6 dead, 7 missing after torrential rain hammers South Korea

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 2, 2020 7:59 am
A man stands on road covered with mud and rocks after heavy rains in Chungju, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. South Korean Meteorological Administration issued a warning of heavy rain for Seoul and central area.
Torrential rain pounded most of South Korea on Sunday, leaving six people dead and seven others missing, officials said.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the heavy rainfall triggered landslides in dozens of places, flooded residential areas and roads, and damaged some riverside structures.

Much of the damage occurred in the Seoul metropolitan area and the central region.

The ministry didn’t say how the six people died. South Korean media reported they were either buried by mud caused by landslides or drowned after being swept away by swollen waters.

The torrential rain also left six people injured and 360 others homeless, the ministry said.

The Seoul area and the central region are expected to continue to receive heavy rain until Monday morning.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
