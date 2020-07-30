Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Millions of dollars worth of drugs found during traffic stop: Brandon police

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 7:53 pm
A huge cache of drugs Brandon police say an officer uncovered during a traffic stop on Highway 1. Two men from Ontario are facing charges.
A huge cache of drugs Brandon police say an officer uncovered during a traffic stop on Highway 1. Two men from Ontario are facing charges. Brandon Police Service / Handout

Two men from Ontario are in custody after police in Brandon, Man., say they seized an enormous quantity of drugs during a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway, just north of the city.

The incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon, when an officer pulled over the suspect vehicle around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the traffic stop turned into an “unlawful transportation of liquor in a motor vehicle” investigation, which is when the trove of drugs was found.

Read more: Brandon police find $250K worth of meth, heroin during traffic stop

In total, police allegedly found 50 kg of MDMA — otherwise known as ecstasy — and 26 kg of various other substances believed to be mixed with fentanyl.

The drugs were packed in 1-kilogram quantities and have since been sent for further testing to determine what they are.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Illegal drugs of this nature are extremely dangerous to the users and our communities,” said Mike Pelechaty, Inspector of Operations with the Brandon Police Service.

“This is a significant illicit drug seizure that was stopped from entering out communities and has no doubt impacted the drug trade. We will continue to remain vigilant in our battle against the drug trade.”

Read more: Traffic stop in Souris, Man., leads to drug trafficking charges for three men

Investigators believe the value of the drugs to be over $3 million if sold by the kilo, however the ‘street value’ could be well over five times that amount.

Two men, 41 and 43 years old, were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking. The following day they appeared for a bail hearing and were remanded into custody.

Winnipeg police make 19-kilogram cocaine bust
Winnipeg police make 19-kilogram cocaine bust
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylDrugsDrug TraffickingHighway 1Traffic StopBrandon ManitobamdmaBrandon Police ServiceOntario Drugs
Flyers
More weekly flyers