Millions of dollars worth of drugs found during traffic stop: Brandon police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Ontario are in custody after police in Brandon, Man., say they seized an enormous quantity of drugs during a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway, just north of the city.

The incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon, when an officer pulled over the suspect vehicle around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the traffic stop turned into an “unlawful transportation of liquor in a motor vehicle” investigation, which is when the trove of drugs was found.

In total, police allegedly found 50 kg of MDMA — otherwise known as ecstasy — and 26 kg of various other substances believed to be mixed with fentanyl.

The drugs were packed in 1-kilogram quantities and have since been sent for further testing to determine what they are.

Story continues below advertisement

“Illegal drugs of this nature are extremely dangerous to the users and our communities,” said Mike Pelechaty, Inspector of Operations with the Brandon Police Service.

“This is a significant illicit drug seizure that was stopped from entering out communities and has no doubt impacted the drug trade. We will continue to remain vigilant in our battle against the drug trade.”

Investigators believe the value of the drugs to be over $3 million if sold by the kilo, however the ‘street value’ could be well over five times that amount.

Two men, 41 and 43 years old, were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking. The following day they appeared for a bail hearing and were remanded into custody.

0:26 Winnipeg police make 19-kilogram cocaine bust Winnipeg police make 19-kilogram cocaine bust