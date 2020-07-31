Menu

What’s open and closed in Barrie, Ont., for the August 2020 civic holiday

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 12:00 pm
With Barrie continuing into Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, many businesses and services will have altered hours for this year's Civic Holiday on Aug. 3.
With Barrie continuing into Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, many businesses and services will have altered hours for this year’s civic holiday on Aug. 3.

Here’s what to expect:

What’s open Monday:

  • Barrie playgrounds and waterfront outdoor fitness equipment
  • Barrie disc golf course
  • Barrie community gardens
  • Barrie beaches, splash pads, parks, trails, sports fields and courts (except for beach volleyball courts)
  • Barrie Lampman Lane and Queen’s Park skate parks
  • Beer Store locations in Barrie, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Georgian Mall, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Some restaurants and patios
  • Sunset Barrie Drive-In Theatre
  • Zehrs locations
Trending Stories

What’s closed Monday:

  • Barrie city hall
  • Barrie landfill
  • Barrie beach volleyball courts
  • Barrie Library
  • Canada’s Wonderland
  • Gateway Casinos Innisfil
  • LCBO stores
  • MacLaren Art Gallery
  • Simcoe County Museum
  • Upper Canada Mall
  • Movie theatres in Barrie
  • There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
  • There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week

Transit:

  • Barrie Transit will run on a Sunday hourly service schedule
  • Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule
