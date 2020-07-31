What’s open and closed in Barrie, Ont., for the August 2020 civic holiday

With Barrie continuing into Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, many businesses and services will have altered hours for this year’s civic holiday on Aug. 3.
Here’s what to expect:
What’s open Monday:
- Barrie playgrounds and waterfront outdoor fitness equipment
- Barrie disc golf course
- Barrie community gardens
- Barrie beaches, splash pads, parks, trails, sports fields and courts (except for beach volleyball courts)
- Barrie Lampman Lane and Queen’s Park skate parks
- Beer Store locations in Barrie, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Georgian Mall, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- TangerOutlets Cookstown, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Some restaurants and patios
- Sunset Barrie Drive-In Theatre
- Zehrs locations
What’s closed Monday:
- Barrie city hall
- Barrie landfill
- Barrie beach volleyball courts
- Barrie Library
- Canada’s Wonderland
- Gateway Casinos Innisfil
- LCBO stores
- MacLaren Art Gallery
- Simcoe County Museum
- Upper Canada Mall
- Movie theatres in Barrie
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
- There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week
Transit:
- Barrie Transit will run on a Sunday hourly service schedule
- Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule
