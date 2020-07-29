Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Forest reopened after coyote sightings

Send this page to someone via email

Assiniboine Forest has reopened after coyote sightings closed Winnipeg’s largest park earlier this month.

Manitoba Conservation shut down a section of the urban forest July 14 after getting “numerous reports of coyotes exhibiting predatory, stalking behaviour.”

The sightings left the forest closed between Roblin Boulevard and Grant Avenue, from Chalfont Road to the west border of Tuxedo Golf Club.

1:16 Bold coyotes close Winnipeg park Bold coyotes close Winnipeg park

At the time a city spokesperson told Global News they were aware of at least three instances where people using the trails encountered coyotes that appeared to not fear humans, were not easily scared off, stalked hikers, and displayed other uncharacteristic behaviours.

On Wednesday the city said the closed off sections are once again open to the public, but warned visitors to be “vigilant in observing their surroundings.” Dogs also must be kept on leashes in the forest, the city added in a news release.

Anyone who spots “aggressive or otherwise odd coyote behaviours” is asked to call the province at 1-800-782-0076.

1:33 Pack of coyotes puts Winnipeg schools in a hold and secure Pack of coyotes puts Winnipeg schools in a hold and secure