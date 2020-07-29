Police investigate vandalism on Jesus Christ statue in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for the suspects involved in the vandalism od a statue in northwest Calgary that has made people “feel targeted because of their religion.”

On July 14, at around 1:30 a.m., police said two people spray-painted the head and body of a Jesus Christ statue outside the Sacred Heart Church, located at 1307 14 St. N.W.

Police said the graffiti was not seen until the next day.

“Graffiti can cause real harm to peoples’ sense of safety and can make them feel like someone out there is intent on harming them,” hate crimes coordinator Const. Craig Collins said in a news release Wednesday.

“Targeting a specific person’s property or painting, things like racial slurs and swastikas is not just graffiti, it sends a message that certain people are being singled out for ill-treatment by others in our community.”

Collins has initiated an investigation and is releasing CCTV footage of the incident in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Calgary police are searching for the suspects involved in vandalizing a statue in the city’s northwest on July 14. Calgary Police Service

Police said graffiti is a criminal offense that can result in a stiffer sentence if “there is evidence that it was motivated by hate.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or the people involved, is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.