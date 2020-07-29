Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, no active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officials say an investigation into a death several weeks now reveals that the death was related to COVID-19.

The case was a 60-year-old woman from the Eastern zone, with underlying health conditions. She was not a resident of a long-term care home, according to a release.

Nova Scotia is also reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, and no active cases.

1:55 Masks made mandatory in indoor public places in Nova Scotia Masks made mandatory in indoor public places in Nova Scotia

In total, Nova Scotia has had 62,861 negative test results, and has confirmed 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 64 deaths due to COVID-19 complications.

“This virus has taken a toll on us, but Nova Scotians are strong. We must continue to work together and follow the public health advice as we open our economy, communities and businesses.” said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release.

Health officials now consider 1,003 cases resolved.

Read more: Canadian Premier League to provide update Wednesday on plans for 2020 soccer season

Nova Scotians with any of the following symptoms are encouraged to visit the 811 website to determine if further assessment is needed:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

Story continues below advertisement