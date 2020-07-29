Showcase, W Network reveal fall TV premiere dates: ‘Brave New World,’ ‘Why Women Kill’ among 10 new series

Corus specialty channels Showcase and W Network announced their primetime 2020 fall schedules and premiere dates on Wednesday.

“Building off successful fall seasons in 2019, we are proud to put forward strong schedules this fall for both networks,” said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. “With an impressive slate of 10 new series plus eagerly awaited returning series, we’re delivering fresh content that will entertain audiences throughout the season.”

Showcase

Kicking off fall on Sunday, September 13 with three new shows back-to-back, Sundays will be a big day on Showcase.

Following the recent announcement that Corus will air marquee Peacock Original programming in Canada, Showcase welcomes Brave New World on Sunday, September 13 at 9 p.m. ET . The dystopian thriller, based on the novel of the same name, is the newest addition to the network’s fall schedule. The show stars Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Ceasar!), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) and Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), and is set in New London. Brave New World raises the question of what society is willing to give up in pursuit of endless happiness.

Up next in the Sunday lineup is Intelligence, a workplace comedy based in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters. Created by and starring Nick Mohammed (The Martian, Christopher Robin) alongside David Schwimmer (American Crime Story, Friends), Intelligence premieres Sunday, September 13 at 10 p.m. ET . Comedy Hitmen — a comedic look at the inside world of contract killers — starts up at 10:30 p.m. ET . The U.K. comedy follows best friends and misfit duo Fran (Sue Perkins, Last Christmas) and Jamie (Mel Giedroyc, Spies of Warsaw) as they navigate being killers for hire.

Next on Showcase’s fall schedule is Absentia, returning with for Season 3 on Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET . Starring Canadian Stana Katic (Castle), Season 3 of the haunting drama sees Emily on a dangerous journey far from Boston, testing her like never before. Following Absentia is American true crime series Interrogation, the story of a young man convicted of murdering his mother. It debuts Thursday, September 24 at 10 p.m. ET and stars Peter Sarsgaard, Kyle Gallner, David Strathairn and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Bulletproof is the story of two childhood best friends from different backgrounds (Ashley Walters, Top Boy and Noel Clarke, Brotherhood), who grow up to become two undercover cops, chasing down criminals in London’s East End. Their friendship is put to the test as the series premieres Wednesday, September 30 at 9 p.m. ET . Following at 10 p.m. ET, settle in for story time with Tell Me A Story, a series that puts a dark twist on three classic fairy tales: Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs, and Hansel and Gretel. The first season stars James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall, among many others.

No Activity is another comedic series that follows two cops who lie in wait for movement from the drug cartel. This no-frills comedy from Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and the creators of Funny or Die premieres Sunday, October 25 at 10 p.m. ET .

Drama Temple completes the Showcase fall schedule beginning Sunday, November 15 at 9 p.m. ET . Temple is the story of a successful surgeon (Mark Strong, 1917) who, following a personal tragedy, sets up an underground clinic in the tunnels and spaces beneath London to assist criminals and the like for cash.

W Network

Court is back in session as The Good Fight returns for Season 4 on Thursday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT . This season sees the return of Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski, The Good Wife) along with her colleagues Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald, Beauty and the Beast), Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo, Get Shorty), Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo, Deadwater Fell), Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele, The Good Wife) and Jay Dipersia (Nyambi Nyambi, Mike & Molly) navigating a very different landscape after being forced to become a small subsidiary.

Joining the W Network schedule with another female-driven cast is Why Women Kill, premiering Sunday, September 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT . The dark comedic series follows the lives of three women, Lucy Liu (Kill Bill), Ginnifer Goodwin (Big Love) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place), as they each deal with infidelity in their marriages over three separate decades.

Then, new series Devils premieres on Wednesday, September 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT . Starring Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy) and Alessandro Borghi (Suburra), the drama unfolds when a murder investigation leads to the discovery of a worldwide financial conspiracy by a group of traders at a large investment bank.

Hallmark Channel’s Fall Harvest starts September 12, followed by Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas starting November 1, spreading two full months of festive specials. More details on the annual holiday celebration are coming soon from Corus.

—

Showcase is available on National Free Preview from August 28 to September 30 and W Network is available on National Free Preview from November 1 to December 13.

Showcase and W Network can be streamed on the Global TV App, available now on iOS, Android, Chromecast and at watch.globaltv.com, and via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Both networks are also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.

—

Global News, Showcase and W Network are all properties of Corus Entertainment.

