Global TV fall 2020 lineup: ‘Departure,’ ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘neXt’ among new shows

On Tuesday morning, Global unveiled its 2020/21 programming slate for fall, leading into the new year.

On the heels of Monday’s announcement about shows 60 Minutes and 48 Hours coming to Global in September, the network is adding three new primetime shows to its fall lineup.

Starring Emmy winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) and Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer (The Sound of Music, Beginners), the North American debut of Global Original event series Departure lands this fall on Global, along with The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah (Chicago, Bessie) and sci-fi drama neXt starring John Slattery (Mad Men).

These new series join Global’s 19 returning primetime shows.

“During an unprecedented time of uncertainty with production shutdowns, Global has built a balanced and trusted schedule with content ready to air this fall,” said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment.

“Featuring buzz-worthy new dramas and proven successful hits, Global is positioned to deliver viewers a solid and entertaining fall lineup.”

New series

Departure

Christopher Plummer stars in ‘Departure.’. Global

Departure is a six-part event series that follows the investigation into the shocking disappearance of Flight 716, a passenger plane that vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean. Brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Panjabi) is brought in by her mentor Howard Lawson (Plummer) to lead the team looking into the crash.

The Equalizer

The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

neXt

John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade and Jason Butler Harner in ‘neXt. Fox

From creator and executive producer Manny Coto (24: Legacy) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us), neXt is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand.

Returning series & specials

Global welcomes back 30 shows across all TV genres this fall.

Drama

Season 2 premiere of ‘New Amsterdam.’ (Global TV).

The dramas returning to Global include medical drama New Amsterdam; psychological thriller Evil; Dick Wolf’s FBI and FBI: Most Wanted; crime thriller The Blacklist; action-adventure series MacGyver; military drama SEAL Team; legal drama Bull; and franchise series NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

Reality

‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst. Global TV/Corus

Last fall and spring’s most-watched series, reality show Survivor returns for a 41st season.

Comedy

“The Neighborhood” cast members Max Greenfield, left to right, as Dave Johnson, Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler and Tichina Arnold, as Tina Butler. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBS, Bill Inoshita,.

Global’s returning comedies include The Neighborhood starring Cedric the Entertainer and The Unicorn starring Walton Goggins.

Detective series Private Eyes Season 4 also joins Global’s fall lineup. Corus Entertainment and independent studio Entertainment One (eOne) have also confirmed the show’s renewal for Season 5, which will air on Global later in 2021.

News, factual & entertainment

Global News continues into 2020/21 with flagship newscast Global National, and local daily newscasts across the country. Global News has also become the No. 1 digital news brand in Canada (according to April 2020 ComScore).

As previously mentioned, Emmy Award-winning newsmagazine 60 Minutes, and law and justice series 48 Hours join Global’s crime repertoire, along with a new season of Crime Beat, a true crime series that takes viewers deep into some of Canada’s most infamous criminal cases.

For lifestyle and entertainment lovers, The Morning Show returns with a new season featuring celebrity guests, lifestyle contributors, and informative segments alongside the trending topics that Canadians are talking about. Always delivering the latest in entertainment news, ET Canada is returning for a 16th season.

The 2020 Canadian Country Music Awards

Global celebrates the best of Canadian country music with the 2020 Canadian Country Music Awards, airing Sunday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This year’s broadcast will take place in both Toronto and Nashville and feature performances, collaborations, and some surprise moments.

Daytime & Late Night

Global offers content throughout the day with returning daytime talk show series The Talk, Tamron Hall and Rachael Ray. Global’s late night offering returns with a new season of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Season 2 of A Little Late with Lilly Singh and Emmy Award-winning series Saturday Night Live.

(A full list of premiere dates and times from Global’s fall 2020 lineup will be announced soon.)

Looking ahead to 2021

From left to right: Michael Sheen and Tom Payne. Corus / Global TV

Last fall’s Prodigal Son returns for its sophomore season, along with Season 4 of 9-1-1 and S.W.A.T. Global Original legal drama Family Law debuts, starring Jewel Staite (Firefly) and Victor Garber (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow). Season 2 of Global original breakout hit Nurses, from ICF Films and eOne, also joins the 2021 schedule.

Global’s lineup of TV shows are available to stream anytime on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV app. All series are available live and on demand with a subscription to that network.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

