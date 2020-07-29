Menu

SIU clear Peterborough police officer in October 2019 collision

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 9:12 am
Peterborough police officer injured in multi-vehicle collision
A Peterborough police officer was reportedly taken to hospital following a crash at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Clonsilla Avenue in October 2019.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Peterborough police officer who was involved in a collision in the city in October 2019.

According to the SIU, around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, a car and a Peterborough Police Service cruiser collided at the intersection of Sherbrooke Street and Clonsilla Avenue. The car then veered into a private driveway and collided with a parked pickup truck.

Read more: Peterborough police officer injured in collision at intersection

A 29-year-old woman driving the car was taken to hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion, SIU director Joseph Martino said in his investigation.

Investigators determined the police officer was en route to the scene of an incident with a knife when the collision occurred. Martino said the car was travelling eastbound on Sherbrooke when it was broadsided by the cruiser proceeding south through the intersection at Clonsilla.

Martino concluded that there was no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the collision and the woman’s serious injury.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

SIU director speaks 1-on-1 with Global News anchor Farah Nasser
