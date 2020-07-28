Winnipeg fireworks shop offering free $1,000 show for info on break-in, again

Send this page to someone via email

Red Bomb Fireworks just can’t seem to catch a break.

The St. James fireworks shop has taken to social media offering a free $1,000 fireworks display for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two thieves caught on camera breaking into the store.

And it’s not the first time they’ve made such an offer.

The store did the exact same thing just over a year ago, after a man was caught on camera breaking through the store’s front window at 1838 Portage Ave. and making off with product.

This time the shop says two thieves made off with a framed Winnipeg Jets jersey signed by Teemu Selanne after smashing through the front door.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we’re known for our awesome ‘Door Crasher’ specials, these criminals took things a bit too far,” reads a post on the store’s Facebook page.

“In all seriousness, we really don’t want the Teemu jersey back — it was so sun-faded that it would have been retired this fall… but we’d love to catch these criminals.

“If you know these individuals, we’d love to reward you this August Long Weekend!” Tweet This

Winnipeg police confirm they’re investigating the break-in.

In the social media post, the store says they’re looking to identify two suspects who broke into the building, and a man caught on camera looking into the shop window a few hours before.

Red Bomb Fireworks was broken into early Monday. Abigail Turner/Global News

They say the break-in happened just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The owners describe the first suspect who broke in as a male roughly 5-feet, 11-inches tall. They say he was wearing a blue hoodie with a white undershirt, dark blue pants and new suede shoes with “sparkling white soles”. The suspect is seen in surveillance video wearing a blue bandanna over his face.

The second suspect who broke in is female around 5-feet tall, according to the owners. She has blonde hair and was wearing a blue hoodie with white writing on the front as well as an orange undershirt. The suspect was wearing a surgical mask, black tights and white shoes in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to email the shop at sales@redbomb.com or reach out to Winnipeg police.

1:19 St. James store offers $1,000 fireworks party for ID of man after weekend break-in St. James store offers $1,000 fireworks party for ID of man after weekend break-in

Story continues below advertisement