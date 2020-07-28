Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia to fund 15 municipal infrastructure, flooding mitigation projects

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 12:53 pm
A washed out road and damaged guard rail is shown in Sydney, N.S., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.
A washed out road and damaged guard rail is shown in Sydney, N.S., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Vaughan Merchant/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia says 15 projects in the province that support municipal infrastructure or help mitigate flood risk will receive funding from the provincial government.

In total, the province announced $921,925 in funding through its Provincial Capital Assistance Program and Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program.

Read more: Nova Scotia tables bill aiming for net-zero carbon footprint by 2050

The projects that received the funding from the Provincial Capital Assistance Program include:

  • The Municipality of the District of Lunenburg will receive $25,655 for a generator at the Conquerall Bank water and wastewater treatment plant.
  • The Municipality of East Hants will receive $119,512 for a water main replacement along Highway 215
  • The Town of Antigonish will receive $125,000 for a backup generator at the sewage treatment plant
  • The Town of Middleton will receive $119,512 for reservoir design and a study of options for pressure regulation
  • The Town of Port Hawkesbury will receive $15,330 for detailed engineering services for water distribution upgrades
  • The Town of Bridgewater will receive $48,337 for a pump station condition assessment
  • The Village of Greenwood will receive $36,500 for the design of a sewer and stormwater system
  • The Municipality of the County of Antigonish will receive $39,630 for the replacement of the West River waterline
  • The Municipality of Chester will receive $130,358 for a wastewater needs assessment study
  • The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s will receive $15,643 for inflow and infiltration study, Sherbrooke wastewater collection and treatment system
Study: Flood losses could worsen as climate changes
Study: Flood losses could worsen as climate changes

The projects that received the funding from the province’s Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program include:

  • The Town of Lockeport will receive $21,601 for the reconstruction of the Lockeport berm
  • The Town of Lunenburg will receive $23,950 for a flood mitigation study
  • The Municipality fo the District of Lunenburg will receive $73,000 for a Petite Riviere watershed flooding mitigation assessment
  • The Municipality of the District of Clare will receive $52,897 for repairs of the Belliveau Cove breakwater
  • The Cape Breton Regional Municipality will receive $75,000 for the Prime Brook floodplain project

Both programs are application-based and fund up to 50 per cent of the costs of the project.

“The money will support key projects to help maintain and improve essential services for residents, as well as help municipalities reduce the risk of flooding,” said Chuck Porter, the minister of municipal affairs and housing, in a press release.

“Access to safe drinking water, wastewater treatment and addressing flood risk are vital for building strong, vibrant communities.”

Nova Scotia governmentFlood MitigationChuck Porterflooding mitigationFlood Risk Infrastructure Investment ProgramNova Scotia Flooding mitigationProvincial Capital Assistance Program
