Waterloo, Toronto men arrested after Southern Ontario crime spree

A man from Waterloo and another man from Toronto have been arrested after a spree of violent armed robberies across southern Ontario, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police are still looking for two other men in connection with the crime spree.

Police say the first incident occurred at a Bank of Montreal branch in Mississauga on July 16 before moving to banks in Barrie and Kitchener as well as a pharmacy in Toronto over the following days.

The final incident occurred at a pharmacy in Mississauga on July 24 when two other men were involved.

Police caught up with all four in the parking garage of an apartment building in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway area.

They were in a white Nissan Altima, which police say is connected to all of the incidents, as well as another car.

Police allege that when officers attempted to stop both vehicles, a suspect shot at them. Police also allege one vehicle drove directly at officers who were forced to return fire.

Both vehicles were disabled. Two of the four suspects were captured and the other two evaded police.

Police say one of the men hopped in a nearby pickup truck that was occupied by a family. The family fled the vehicle, except for an eight-year-old girl. Police say the suspect drove off with the girl inside.

Officers located the girl on a nearby side street a short time later and later recovered the unoccupied vehicle.

Ridwan Dilmar, 20, of Toronto is facing numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and discharging firearm with intent.

Zakariya Dalmar, 23, of Waterloo, is facing several charges, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a prohibited device.

Police have described one of the outstanding suspects as Black, male, around six feet tall and 200 pounds. He was said to be wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white emblem on the left chest area, blue medical gloves, a white medical mask and black running shoes. Police allege he was involved in the carjacking.

The second outstanding suspect is being described as a Black, male, around six feet tall and 200 pounds. He was said to be wearing black pants, a zip-up jacket with a purple hood and shoulders and black lower part and black sleeves, a blue medical mask and black gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).