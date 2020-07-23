2 gang members charged in separate Mississauga murders, Peel police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say two members of the same gang have been charged in relation to separate murder investigations in Mississauga.

Police said the first murder happened on Sept. 1 around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Hurontario Street and Central Parkway West.

Kyle Clouden, 24, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Wally’s Family Restaurant.

Officers said 24-year-old Lamar Grant of Brampton was arrested on Wednesday and charged with several offences in relation to the shooting, including second-degree murder.

Police said Grant was out on bail recognizance at the time of his arrest for firearms charges laid by Peel police officers in January.

Police said the second murder occurred on Oct. 22 in the area of Confederation Parkway and Webb Drive. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:50 p.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds.

Mario Ibrahim, 26, died at the scene.

Officers said 19-year-old Devon Mark of Brampton was arrested on Wednesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

“The arrest of Lamar Grant and Devon Mark is evidence of the dangerous correlation between illegal firearms, violence, and gangs,” Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said.

“Unfortunately, it also demonstrates how likely violent offenders are to be released from custody despite our service’s best efforts, even when persons face serious charges like firearms offences. In these circumstances, Grant’s release creates a real risk to the community, which could have been avoided if he remained in custody.”

Police said while the two murders are unrelated, both of the accused are allegedly affiliated with the same street gang.