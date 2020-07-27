2 men believed drowned in same Prince Edward County park on same day: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two apparent drownings at the same provincial park in Prince Edward County on Sunday.

Police say the first incident occurred around 1 p.m. at North Beach Provincial Park in Consecon, west of Sandbanks Provincial Park. OPP say a man was swimming with his family when he failed to surface. The victim was pulled from the water and CPR was started by Hastings Quinte EMS on scene before he was taken to hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead later in hospital, OPP said.

He has been identified as Alex Aloysius, 64, of Oshawa.

The second incident occurred around 6 p.m. after a man swimming with a group of friends failed to surface.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the individual was pulled from the water and bystanders performed CPR before the victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Azmat, 25, of Mississauga, Ont.

The Office for the Chief Coroner of Ontario is leading both investigations, with assistance from the Prince Edward OPP. Post-mortem examinations have been scheduled for both persons.

Foul play is not suspected, OPP said Monday.