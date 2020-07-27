Youth organization asks public to vote on an official flag for English-speaking Quebecers

Send this page to someone via email

A group of young Quebecers has launched a project to create a flag to represent English-speaking communities in Quebec.

The Y4Y Quebec organization, which mainly includes young people under the age of 30, says it aims to create a symbol to represent the many facets of the diverse English-speaking communities in the province.

Y4Y Quebec, which is based in Montreal, says it was inspired by French-speaking communities in other provinces of Canada who created their own flags.

The organization’s website offers three flag proposals made by four young English-speaking artists from Quebec, all students: Albano Anis, Dana Isaac, Muriel Smith and Coco Wang.

People are encouraged to vote on the Y4Y site for the flag they prefer.

The organization says the one that receives the most votes will become “the official” flag to represent English-speaking Quebecers.