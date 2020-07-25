London Ont., police searching for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in London, Ont., are searching for a missing person and are asking for help from the public.

Officials say 24-year-old Jacob Konrad was last seen early Saturday, July 25 in the area of Baseline Road East and Fairview Avenue.

Read more: OPP searching for missing Scarborough man in Minden area

Police describe him as a white male, five-foot-ten in height, 120 pounds, with black or brown hair that’s shaved and patchy in the front and longer in the back.

He was last seen wearing a hospital gown, grey sweatpants and grey socks without shoes.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement