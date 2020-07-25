Menu

Canada

London Ont., police searching for missing man

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 25, 2020 1:25 pm
Missing person: 24-year-old Jacob Konrad.
Missing person: 24-year-old Jacob Konrad. London police

Police in London, Ont., are searching for a missing person and are asking for help from the public.

Officials say 24-year-old Jacob Konrad was last seen early Saturday, July 25 in the area of Baseline Road East and Fairview Avenue.

Read more: OPP searching for missing Scarborough man in Minden area

Police describe him as a white male, five-foot-ten in height, 120 pounds, with black or brown hair that’s shaved and patchy in the front and longer in the back.

He was last seen wearing a hospital gown, grey sweatpants and grey socks without shoes.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

